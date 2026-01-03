×
Dark Saturday: Five people killed as trailer hits matatu at Kikopey

By Daniel Chege | Jan. 3, 2026
Wreckage of the PSV involved in an accident at Kikopey in Gilgil, Nakuru County. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

Five people have been killed in an accident at Kikopey in Gilgil, Nakuru, on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winstone Mwakio confirmed that the loaded trailer's brakes failed, causing it to hit the back of a matatu.

"Five people died on the spot. Eight survived and were rushed to St Joseph Hospital for treatment. Two are in critical condition," said Mwakio.

Residents of Kikopey reported seeing the oncoming trailer speeding down the lane from Gilgil to Kikopey.

Assistant Chief of the area, Michael Mbage, said they had a hard time rescuing the survivors. "We only have one old Land Cruiser that was used to rush the survivors. We almost lost all the victims.”

Mbage called for the speedy completion of the Rironi-Mau Summit road that will expand the highway to reduce accidents.

Mwakio, on the other hand, called on drivers to be careful, especially during the back-to-school season that starts next week.

Related Topics

Kikopey Road Accident Gilgil Road Crash Road Carnage
.

.

.

