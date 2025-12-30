Over 211,000 learners approved in Grade 10 placement review

The Education Ministry received a total of 355,457 review applications, with each learner allowed to submit up to four requests.

The results of the Grade 10 Senior School placement review are now available on the placement portal, the Ministry of Education has announced.

The initial placement exercise ran from December 14 to 19, 2025, with learners later given a window from December 23 to apply for review.

Processing of review applications concluded yesterday, and the outcomes were released on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 30, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba revealed that the ministry has received a total of 355,457 review applications, with each learner allowed to submit up to four requests.

"Of these, 211,636 applications have been approved while the rest were declined due to limited capacity or unavailability of desired subject combinations," he stated.

Highly sought-after institutions such as Alliance High School, Kenya High School, and Mangu High School each recorded up to 20,000 applications against an average capacity of only 500 slots.

"So far, 88 per cent of learners have secured placement based on their original or revised choices. A second review window will, however, open from January 6 to 9, 2026, for those still seeking reassignment," Ogamba added.

Placement data shows that 51 per cent of learners have joined STEM pathways, 38 per cent have been placed in Social Sciences, while 11 per cent have been allocated to the Arts and Sports Science pathway.

Joining instructions are available for download on the portal starting today, the ministry said.