Kindiki can be dropped from Ruto's line-up, Kuria says Gachagua insensitive

Moses Kuria speaks as Deputy President Kithure Kindiki opened Kisumu West Huduma Centre at Ojola in Kisumu.[FILE,Standard]

In a candid, wide-ranging interview at his home, former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, a man known as much for his sharp tongue as for his storied career, did not mince words.

The Gatundu South MP-turned-Cabinet Secretary, a graduate of the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Government and a former adviser to President Uhuru Kenyatta, turned his fire on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, dissected the economic pressures facing Kenyans, and lifted the lid on the inner tensions within the Kenya Kwanza government.