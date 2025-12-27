×
PHOTOS:Requiem mass for former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo underway at CITAM

By Benard Orwongo | Dec. 27, 2025

A requiem mass for former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo is underway at Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM), bringing together family members, friends, political leaders and mourners from across the country.

The service, marked by solemn prayers and hymns, is celebrating the life and legacy of the flamboyant politician and businessman, who died earlier this month in a road accident that is still under investigation.

Several leaders are expected to pay tribute to Jirongo, remembering him as a bold mobiliser, a shrewd political operator and a key figure in Kenya’s multiparty politics.

The requiem mass of the former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo is underway at Christ is the Answer Ministry, Valley road Nairobi.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]
The widows of the late Cyrus Jirongo, Anne Kanini,Christine Nyokabi, and AnneLanoi,giving their tributes during the requiem mass held at CITAM on December 27,2025.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]
