Wetang'ula gains regional support for top seat in 2032

National Assembly's Speaker Moses Wetangula, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and other leaders during the burial ceremony of the late Mwalimu James Mukhwana Wetangula at Tuuti I. kibabii ,Bungoma , County. The late was an elder brother to Speaker Wetangula on December 19, 2025. [SPU, Standard]

Leaders from across the country have called on the people of Western Kenya to unite in support of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, in his future political ambitions.

The remarks were made during the burial of the late Mwalimu James Mukhwana Wetang’ula at Tuuti in Kibabii, Bungoma County. The late James was the elder brother of Speaker Wetang’ula.

Members of Parliament from both the National Assembly and the Senate urged mourners to recognise that a community can only be led by one leader at a time and encouraged unity to have a higher bargaining power that will boost their chances in future.

Oscar Sudi, MP for Kapsaret, said: “As I call on the family to emulate the character of the late Mwalimu James, I ask the people of Western Kenya to support Speaker Wetang’ula for the benefit of the community. You can also produce a President for this country, but this can only happen if you speak with one voice.”

National Assembly's Speaker Moses Wetangula, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and other leaders during the burial ceremony of the late Mwalimu James Mukhwana Wetangula at Tuuti I. kibabii ,Bungoma , County. The late was an elder brother to Speaker Wetangula on December 19, 2025. [SPU, Standard]

Similar sentiments were echoed by Suna West MP Peter Masara, who urged unity with Nyanza to vie for national leadership.

MP Beatrice Adagala said: “We had leaders like the late Vice Presidents Michael Kijana Wamalwa and Moody Awori. Today we have Speaker Moses Wetang’ula. In him, we can produce a President in 2032; let us support him as a region. We can only have one leader at a time.”

President William Ruto, through Governor Lusaka, commended the late James for his dedicated service and urged the family to remain united.

Speaker Wetang’ula emphasised unity as a path to regional progress, pledging to revive industries such as Nzoia Sugar Company, improve road infrastructure, and upgrade the Malava railway line. National Assembly's Speaker Moses Wetangula, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and other leaders during the burial ceremony of the late Mwalimu James Mukhwana Wetangula at Tuuti I. kibabii ,Bungoma , County. The late was an elder brother to Speaker Wetangula on December 19, 2025. [SPU, Standard]

Senator Aron Cheruyot, Senate Majority Leader, called for protection of regional leaders.