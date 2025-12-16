Suspects name recruiters behind KenyaRussia trafficking ring

The main entrance of Talent Shepherd, Eden Plaza 3rd floor room number 14. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Nothing had prepared the six young men who had flown for over 10 hours from Nairobi using two connecting flights plus a 12-hour layover in Istanbul, Turkey, for what was waiting for them on the ground at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia.

Among the six was George Gichia, a 34-year-old father of one who had worked as a bus conductor for the last five years. He had been convinced to fight for Russia as a mercenary with the promise of receiving millions of shillings, which would have moved his family out of poverty.