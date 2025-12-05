×
The Standard

Israel issues travel advisory for citizens in Tanzania ahead of anticipated protests

By Esther Nyambura | Dec. 5, 2025
Police officer and a cittizen clash during Tanzania's 2025 polls. [AFP]

Israel, on Friday, December 5, issued a travel advisory to its citizens in Tanzania, urging them to avoid gatherings, stock up on essentials and exercise caution as demonstrations are anticipated on December 9.

In a post on X, the embassy warned that protests could erupt days earlier and may lead to public disturbances, curfews, disruptions to transportation, roadblocks, and online communication interruptions.

"Following the events around the elections held in Tanzania on 29 October 2025, additional demonstrations are expected on 9 December 2025 in central areas of the country, which may begin several days earlier," read the statement in parts.

Israelis in Tanzania are therefore advised to avoid areas of friction and gatherings, follow the instructions of local security authorities,and stock up on food, water, medicines and cash.

The advisory follows social media calls for demonstrations during Tanzania’s Independence Day, December 9.

In November, opposition groups had also urged people to gather on that day to protest killings linked to the disputed election.

However, according to the police, the planned protests are illegal as no formal notifications have been submitted.

The government has additionally canceled this year’s Independence Day celebrations, reallocating funds to rebuild infrastructure damaged during the recent election-related unrest.

.



.

.

