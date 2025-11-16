×
The Standard

Nyaribo under siege as third impeachment bid loads

By Stanley Ongwae | Nov. 16, 2025
Nyamira County Governor Amos Nyaribo before a past Senate committee sitting. [Elvis Ogina/Standard]

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo’s leadership faces another turbulent chapter as he confronts a fresh impeachment motion at the County Assembly.

The motion is set to be tabled on Monday morning during a special sitting, according to Assembly Clerk Duke Onyari, who said the petition for the Governor’s removal will be presented by Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Julius Matwere.

“The special Assembly session has already been gazetted, and we expect business to proceed as scheduled from Monday at 10 a.m.,” Mr Onyari said.

According to the Order Paper signed by Mr Onyari, the Governor will face charges of abuse of office, gross violation of the Constitution, and other applicable laws.

This marks the third attempt to remove Nyaribo from office after two previous impeachment motions failed. In September last year, he narrowly survived a similar bid when 12 MCAs voted to save him, against 22 who sought his ouster.

The previous attempts centred on alleged abuse of office, constitutional violations, and other breaches of law.

Specific grievances included the alleged illegal employment of two directors in the human resource department, an alleged conspiracy to defraud the county through the payroll, failure to establish the County Disability Board, and discrimination against bursary fund beneficiaries.

The failed September 2024 motion, led by Nominated MCA Evans Matunda, came nine months after another unsuccessful attempt.

The timing of the current motion coincides with the county’s campaign season, with by-elections scheduled in three wards in less than 10 days. The Assembly will debate the motion without three MCAs, whose seats are up for replacement, leaving 31 members available to vote.

For the motion to succeed, it requires 21 votes, a two-thirds majority, while Nyaribo would need just 10 votes from the 31 to remain in office.

Digger Classified

