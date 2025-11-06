×
Nairobi and Dar es Salaam hold Talks on welfare of Kenyans in Tanzania

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 6, 2025
Tanzania assured Kenya that all law-abiding foreign residents will continue to enjoy full protection under the country’s laws.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, met with Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, to discuss the welfare of Kenyans living and working in Tanzania.

During the meeting, Mudavadi emphasized the importance of safeguarding the safety and security of all foreign nationals, including the Kenyan diaspora community, who continue to contribute to Tanzania’s economic growth through business and professional activities.

He noted that there have been reports of rights violations affecting some Kenyans in Tanzania, adding that these cases have been formally presented to the Tanzanian government for appropriate action.

Mudavadi welcomed Tanzania’s assurances that all law-abiding foreign residents will continue to enjoy full protection under the country’s laws.

The two ministers agreed that any issues requiring intervention would be handled through established diplomatic and consular channels, in line with international protocols and the East African Community (EAC) Common Market principles.

At the same time, Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Tanzania and advancing the EAC integration agenda.

Both ministers pledged to sustain the longstanding cooperation that has characterized Kenya-Tanzania relations for decades.

