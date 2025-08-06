Ruto, Raila pick team to oversee execution of UDA-ODM deal, NADCO report

President William Ruto with opposition leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga have formed a five-member committee to oversee the implementation of their joint 10-point agenda agreed in March.

The committee, chaired by former Nominated Senator Agnes Zani, will lead the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on March 7 by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The MoU aims to foster national cohesion and address key governance and economic challenges, including full implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, youth empowerment, corruption, devolution, and constitutionalism.

Other committee members include Fatuma Ibrahim, Kevin Kiarie, Gabriel Oguda and Javas Bigambo.

Ruto and Odinga said in a joint statement on Wednesday, August 6, that a joint secretariat, co-led by Executive Secretaries from both UDA and ODM, has also been formed to support the work of the committee.

The team will be fully funded by the two parties.

“The committee will carry out inclusive consultations with the public, government departments, civil society, religious groups and the private sector,” said the statement.

According to the agreement, the committee will submit progress reports to the two leaders every two months and brief the joint UDA-ODM Parliamentary Group quarterly.

The group will hold its first sitting on August 18.

A final status report on the implementation of the MoU and NADCO agenda is expected on March 7, 2026.