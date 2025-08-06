×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto, Raila pick team to oversee execution of UDA-ODM deal, NADCO report

By David Njaaga | Aug. 6, 2025
President William Ruto with opposition leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga have formed a five-member committee to oversee the implementation of their joint 10-point agenda agreed in March.

The committee, chaired by former Nominated Senator Agnes Zani, will lead the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on March 7 by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The MoU aims to foster national cohesion and address key governance and economic challenges, including full implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, youth empowerment, corruption, devolution, and constitutionalism.

Other committee members include Fatuma Ibrahim, Kevin Kiarie, Gabriel Oguda and Javas Bigambo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ruto and Odinga said in a joint statement on Wednesday, August 6, that a joint secretariat, co-led by Executive Secretaries from both UDA and ODM, has also been formed to support the work of the committee.

The team will be fully funded by the two parties.

“The committee will carry out inclusive consultations with the public, government departments, civil society, religious groups and the private sector,” said the statement.

According to the agreement, the committee will submit progress reports to the two leaders every two months and brief the joint UDA-ODM Parliamentary Group quarterly.

The group will hold its first sitting on August 18.

A final status report on the implementation of the MoU and NADCO agenda is expected on March 7, 2026.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

William Ruto Raila Odinga Agnes Nzani NADCO Report
.

Latest Stories

Ruto, Raila pick team to oversee execution of UDA-ODM deal, NADCO report
Ruto, Raila pick team to oversee execution of UDA-ODM deal, NADCO report
Politics
By David Njaaga
30 mins ago
Kenya is fast losing its global human rights standing
Opinion
By Hussein Khalid
43 mins ago
Ghana's Defence, Environment ministers killed in helicopter crash
Africa
By AFP
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Justice for Julia': Was the chief's daughter silenced by the State?
By Amos Kiarie 4 hrs ago
'Justice for Julia': Was the chief's daughter silenced by the State?
Why William Ruto is on US radar
By Francis Ontomwa 13 hrs ago
Why William Ruto is on US radar
The building collapse that sparked Tanzania's jobs ban
By Graham Kajilwa 13 hrs ago
The building collapse that sparked Tanzania's jobs ban
How illegal charges have exposed Sh9.4b hole in e-Citizen
By Josphat Thiong’o 13 hrs ago
How illegal charges have exposed Sh9.4b hole in e-Citizen
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved