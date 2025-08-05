Sonko bags two global awards for humanitarian work

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. [File, Standard]

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has received two new international humanitarian awards recognising his support for vulnerable communities.

Sonko was honoured with the Civility Voice Diplomats Global Humanitarian Award for what the group described as his dedication to peace, civility and global humanitarian values.

The award was presented at his Upper Hill office during a brief ceremony attended by officials from the organisation.

Dr. Edina Kangwana, the lead of the vetting committee, said Sonko had undergone a thorough selection process.

“Sonko met our vetting criteria and has consistently used his platform to uplift the less fortunate,” said Kangwana.

Ambassador Dominic Obadiah, the founder and president of Civility Voice Diplomats, also took part in the ceremony.

In a separate event, Builders In Action awarded Sonko the I Change Nations Builders In Action Legacy Award. The award is given to individuals the organisation considers to have made sacrifices of time and resources to help others.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to Dr. Reuben West and Dr. Clyde Rivers for this recognition,” said Sonko.

Sonko added that he would continue supporting underprivileged communities across the country.

The former governor has received several awards in the past for similar initiatives. In 2019, the European Digital University awarded him an honorary degree for what it described as goodwill and community contribution.

He also received the Milan Pact award for the Urban Early Warning and Early Action Tool during a mayoral summit in Montpelier, France. The tool identifies food insecurity risks.

His Sonko Rescue Team, a privately funded social support initiative, has also drawn global praise. He was recognised by the U.S.-based organisation No End To Love for helping a child who survived a fire that killed her mother in Mathare.

Other past honours include the East African Humanitarian Personality of the Year award, the World Peace Messenger award by the World Peace and Diplomacy Organisation in Los Angeles and honorary membership in the International Police Association.

Sonko also serves as Kenya’s Good Deeds goodwill ambassador.