William Ruto's money men

Cash being handed out by the Kenya Kwanza government's ‘empowerment’ battalion has come back to haunt them, with a court case seeking to have the group led by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki account for the source of the funds.
President William Ruto’s aide, Farouk Kibet, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, and Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichungwah have also been named in the suit before High Court Judge Chacha Mwita.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today