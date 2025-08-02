×
The Standard

William Ruto's money men

By Kamau Muthoni | Aug. 2, 2025
Deputy president Kithure Kindiki welcomed by a women group in Kanyangi, Kitui County on June 27, 2025 during a women empowerment drive. Kindiki warned that the government will treat violent protestors as Al-shabaab. (Philip Muasya/Standard)

Cash being handed out by the Kenya Kwanza government's ‘empowerment’ battalion has come back to haunt them, with a court case seeking to have the group led by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki account for the source of the funds.

President William Ruto’s aide, Farouk Kibet, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, and Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichungwah have also been named in the suit before High Court Judge Chacha Mwita.

Related Topics

Deputy President Kindiki Kithure Ruto-Kindiki Handouts Kindiki Handout Empowerment Kindiki
.

.

.

The Standard
