After stadium delays, African Nations Championship kicks off

A groundkeeper pulls a wheelbarrow as he applies final touches at the Moi International sports centre Kasarani in Nairobi on July 28, 2025, ahead of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. [AFP]

After severe delays in stadium renovations, east Africa is finally ready to co-host the much-awaited African Nations Championship (CHAN), kicking off on Saturday.

It is a historic moment for Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, whose "Pamoja" meaning "together" in Swahili bid two years ago gave birth to the first Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournament in the region since 1976, and the first to be jointly hosted by three countries.

The CHAN tournament, which runs to August 30, acts as a precursor to the continent's main event, the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027, also co-hosted by the three countries.

CHAN features only players from domestic clubs, and cannot include anyone playing for teams abroad.

Getting the five stadiums ready has been a struggle, with CAF delaying the tournament from its planned dates in February to give them more time to prepare.

On a final inspection tour in Nairobi last week CAF general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba celebrated the three nations' progress and co-operation.

"I think we in Africa need to learn from this model. Three countries have pooled their efforts and resources to successfully deliver," he told reporters.

'Great challenge'

Tanzania will get the 19-team competition underway when they play Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium in the economic capital Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Construction workers exit the main gate at the Nyayo national stadium VIP entrance, in Nairobi on July 28, 2025, ahead of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. [AFP]

Favourites Morocco pulled out of the last competition in Algeria in February 2023, but have returned with one of the tournament's strongest teams, featuring six players from the winning CAF Confederation Cup -- including Olympian goalkeeper Rachid Ghanimi.

The two-time champions have been drawn in Group A, alongside hosts Kenya, as well as Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya are making their debut under South African head coach Benni McCarthy, part of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United coaching staff.

"Honestly, it is a great challenge," the 47-year-old said.

"When you play football and then convert to become a coach, to get what you want to be the best, the difficult teams will always be in your path. You have to beat them anyway."

Co-hosts Uganda have competed in six of the previous seven CHAN tournaments without ever qualifying for the knockout phase, but they hope to break the jinx, beginning with the home group matches against Algeria, Guinea, Niger and South Africa.

They have tapped former national team captain Denis Onyango to join the technical bench and help improve their goalkeeping.

Meanwhile, defending champions Senegal begin against fellow west African rivals Nigeria at Zanzibar's Amaan stadium on August 5.