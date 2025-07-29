×
The Standard e-Paper
The Standard

Ruto, Mudavadi accused of failing Kenyan victims of Tanzania torture

By Jacinta Mutura | Jul. 29, 2025
President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at a past event. [File, Standard]

Cases of Kenyans being abducted, tortured and detained without due process in foreign countries are on the rise, yet President William Ruto’s administration has remained conspicuously silent—drawing criticism from human rights defenders and legal experts.

At the centre of the criticism are President Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, both constitutionally mandated to protect Kenyan citizens at home and abroad. Instead, in each reported case, victims have been left to fend for themselves.

.

.

.

The Standard
