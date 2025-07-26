Hope for free education as Kindiki dismisses funding cut claims

DP Kithure Kindiki speaks during a women empowerment program at Scott Christian University in Machakos town on June 6, 2025. [John Muia, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed claims that the government plans to scrap free primary and secondary education, offering a relief to parents amid concerns over funding cuts.

Speaking on Saturday, July 26, in Kanduyi constituency, Bungoma County, Kindiki urged the public to ignore what he called “naysayers.”

He said that the government is commitment to sustaining education reforms initiated under former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Kenya Kwanza Administration will go out of its way to make sure we don’t roll back the gains that the country has made in assuring free and compulsory primary and secondary education.”

“Former Presidents Kibaki and Uhuru instituted reforms in the sector that we are building on to make it better. We will not accept to go back. We cannot afford to roll back the tremendous progress our nation has made to make education accessible and affordable at primary and secondary level,” said Kindiki.

His remarks came days after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi announced plans to cut secondary school capitation from Sh22,244 to Sh16,900 per student annually.

Mbadi said the government is struggling to fund free education, despite reports that millions of shillings have been lost to ghost schools.

On Friday, Education Principal Secretary Julius Ogamba also addressed the funding concerns, saying the ministry will lobby Parliament for increased budget allocations to meet capitation and exam costs.