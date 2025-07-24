Siaya on autopilot: Governor Orengo missing, deputy Oduol ignored

Siaya County Governor James Orengo before the Senate's CPAC Committee to deliberate on the Status of Implementation of the Unresolved issues raised in the Report of the Auditor General on the Financial Statements for FY 2023/2024 at Bunge Tower, Parliament, Nairobi. June 23rd,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Alarmed by Siaya Governor James Orengo and his deputy William Oduol's alleged continued absence from office, a resident has petitioned top government institutions.

The petition, filed by Julius Oluoch, a resident of Siaya County, accuses the two top county leaders of neglecting their constitutional duties, paralyzing operations at the county level, and fostering an environment of governance crisis.

The petition has been addressed to top institutions including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), the Senate and the ODM Party.

“For over one month, the governor has been conspicuously absent, leading to stalled key operations, including the approval of the 2025/2026 budget," read the petition.

The petitioner further raised a concern over the governor’s failure to appoint a substantive County Executive for Finance for nine months and a Chief Officer for Finance for nearly three years, creating a financial vacuum in the county’s administration.

In a move that has further escalated tensions, County Assembly Speaker George Okode has been reportedly acting on behalf of the governor.

He has presided over several key county functions, including the Siaya Pre-Devolution Conference on July 3 and the commissioning of several projects across the county just days later.

During a public address, Okode stated the governor was on a private trip and defended his role as a stand in, saying that the governor can be represented by anybody.

The petition terms these statements as reckless, arguing that they violate the Constitution’s principles of separation of powers.

"The Constitution does not contemplate the prolonged vacancy or dormancy of such key executive offices without clear communication to the public or lawful delegation," read the petition.

The petition further highlights the strained relationship between Governor Orengo and his deputy.

According to Oluoch, Governor Orengo had previously admitted before the Senate that political hostilities rendered it impossible for the deputy to perform his duties.

"This situation has only worsened, with junior officers reportedly showing open contempt towards the deputy governor," claimed the Oluoch.

While issuing a 14 -day ultimatum to the ODM Party, EACC, IEBC and the Speaker of the Senate to initiate investigations and take action, Oluoch argued that these developments not only threaten the tenets of devolution but also risk setting dangerous precedents for future governance.

"Siaya today is on autopilot. The governor is away and has not handed over to his deputy to act in his absence, so no one knows what is going on in Siaya,” said Oduol.

Oduol, who spoke to The Standard, further revealed that despite being cleared by the Senate following a turbulent impeachment attempt, the governor has refused to reinstate him.

He further claimed that the office of the Deputy Governor has been completely disabled, with all the staff directed not to communicate with him or take instructions from him.

“I am not invited to cabinet meetings, and my benefits and allowances have been withdrawn. I even fuel the official county car from my own pocket,” he said.

He added that any effort to perform his official duties is futile, as the governor has issued firm instructions that no one should deal with him.

In a defiant tone, Oduol said he has chosen to take a back seat, convinced that his earlier warnings are now being proven true.

“All the MPs are now raising the same issues I raised in 2022. I have been vindicated,” he said.

Okode, on the other hand, confirmed that the governor is out of the country on a private trip.

"It's true that the governor is physically out of station but not out of duty," said Okode.

While terming the issues as politically instigated, Okode dismissed claims that the county service delivery has not been disturbed by the governor's absence.