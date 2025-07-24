Matatu impunity rages unabated as police, NTSA dread the owners

President William Ruto's son, George Ruto (third right) during the launch of new, state-of-the-art matatu christened Mood. [Courtesy]

In blatant defiance of the law, a new breed of matatus -loud, lawless, and often unregistered -has taken over Nairobi’s public transport. The vehicles, some operating without number plates or valid permits, now dominate city routes with impunity stunning ordinary commuters and honest operators alike.

Behind the growing menace lies a shadowy web of shell companies and proxies used to register the matatus, shielding their true owners. Investigations by The Standard reveal that some of these vehicles are owned by well-connected individuals, including politicians and senior government officials. Their influence ensures that even the most blatant traffic violations go unpunished, turning Nairobi's roads into an arena of impunity and danger.