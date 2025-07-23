×
Homebound at last: All is set for Stephen Munyakho's return

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 23, 2025
Stephen Munyakho [Courtesy]

Saudi Arabia authorities have agreed to fully cover deportation costs of Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan national who had been on death row in the Middle East for manslaughter following release from jail.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday confirmed that Kenya’s Embassy in Riyadh has already prepared an Emergency Travel Document (ETD) for Stephen Munyakho, whose passport had expired during incarceration.

Munyakho is expected to return home as early as today, following his release yesterday, after months of high-level diplomatic intervention.

"We are now only awaiting confirmation of the deportation flight, which could happen any moment," said Mudavadi in a statement.

Munyakho's release follows sustained diplomatic efforts led by President William Ruto, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “This is a significant victory for diplomacy and humanity. I am pleased that Munyakho will soon reunite with his family.”

Following his sentencing last year, the Foreign Affairs CS intervened directly with the Saudi Foreign Minister, successfully securing a deferral of the execution initially set for May 15.

President Ruto later made a direct appeal to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, further bolstering Kenya’s efforts.

The turning point came after the deceased's family accepted diyya (blood money) of approximately Sh129 million. The Kenyan government, through negotiations, also helped lower the compensation demand.

Mudavadi reiterated that before his transfer to the deportation centre yesterday, Munyakho was granted permission to perform Umrah, facilitated by the Kenyan Embassy.

The Ministry thanked the Saudi government for its cooperation and reaffirmed Kenya’s dedication to protecting its citizens abroad.

