Officers admit altering firearm records in Rex Masai shooting inquest

Rex Masai was shot and killed during protests near Moi Avenue, Nairobi, with video footage showing a man collapsing after a loud pop, allegedly from a plainclothes officer. [Courtesy]

Altering official firearm records, whitewashing names, and signing for weapons not personally collected—these were just some of the damning revelations that surfaced Wednesday during an inquest into the death of 29-year-old protester Rex Masai.

Three officers from Nairobi’s Central Police Station—PC Geoffrey Mbae Murangiri, PC Simon Waweru, and Cpl Martin Kithinji—told Milimani Magistrate Geoffrey Onsaringo that multiple irregularities riddled the Firearms Movement Register during the Gen-Z protests in June 2024.