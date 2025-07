DCI Mohamed Amin present his views when he appeared before the Senate ADHOC Committee investigating the Shakahola deaths at Parliament on October 13, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

In a country still reeling from a wave of State killings, countless abductions coupled with mounting international scrutiny over human rights abuses, Kenya’s law enforcement machinery appears to have shed its last shred of restraint.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) now openly operates more like a political hit squad than a national investigative agency all while willing to play pawn to the political elite enforcing vendetta, intimidating critics and violating fundamental rights.