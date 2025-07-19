IEBC receives petitions to recall four MPs, plans 23 by-elections

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, together with IEBC Commissioners , during a media briefing at PrideInn Paradise - Shanzu in Mombasa County on July 19, 2025, where he gave an update on the Commission's priority areas. [Robert Menza/Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received four petitions seeking the recall of four Members of Parliament.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon on Monday confirmed that the commission is currently reviewing the petitions before deciding on the next steps.

“Yes, the commission has received petitions for the recall of four members. We are examining them for consideration,” said Ethekon. However, he did not disclose the identities of the MPs in question.

Speaking during a press briefing after an induction retreat for commissioners at the PrideInn Paradise Hotel in Mombasa, Ethekon assured Kenyans that the newly constituted team is ready to discharge its mandate.

“We are prepared for the task ahead and have identified five key areas we intend to focus on,” he said, flanked by other commissioners.

Ethekon noted that their immediate priority is organizing 23 by-elections across the country, which include six constituencies, one Senate seat, and 16 Member of County Assembly (MCA) positions.

“We have formally requested both the Senate and the National Assembly to issue fresh notifications to facilitate elections in the six constituencies, one Senate seat, and 16 county assembly wards,” he said.

The chairman attributed the delay in holding the by-elections to the absence of commissioners, a situation that has since been resolved. He assured the public that the commission is now moving swiftly to meet its obligations.

“We will act with speed to ensure that lapsed gazette notices are reissued so that we can announce the by-election dates,” he said.

Ethekon indicated that by August, Kenyans can expect a clear timeline for the upcoming by-elections.

He was accompanied by IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahim Arphal Abdalla, commissioners Hassan Noor Hassan, Prof. Francis Aduol, Mary Karen Sorobit, Moses Mukwhana, and Commission Secretary Marijan Hussein Marijan.

Despite the previous lack of commissioners, Ethekon commended the commission’s secretariat for its preparatory work, which the commissioners will now review and implement.

He highlighted boundary delimitation as one of the urgent matters on their agenda — a task that was due by March 2023. He said the commission has already sought legal advice from the Attorney General, who advised them to seek further interpretation from the Supreme Court.

Ethekon also announced that continuous voter registration, which had been suspended, will resume in August. He said the commission will particularly target the youth to ensure greater participation in future elections.

The voter registration exercise had been halted to allow for data updates. However, with no commissioners in office, it was impossible to gazette its resumption.

Other priorities include strengthening voter education and implementing reforms within the commission. Ethekon said the IEBC secretariat had already developed several proposed bills and submitted them to Parliament for consideration and enactment.

“As we prepare for the 2027 General Election, we want to reform some electoral laws and regulations to align with emerging technologies,” he said.

He noted that among the targeted reforms are those addressing electoral offences committed during elections.

Ethekon emphasized that the commission is committed to transparency and accountability in order to rebuild public confidence in the electoral body.

“We are aware that some Kenyans have lost faith in the commission. Our goal is to do the right thing and restore trust,” he stated.

The chairman also cautioned politicians against making claims of potential election rigging, asserting that the commission will not tolerate such allegations.

“We will not allow rigging as claimed by some politicians. We have a team committed to upholding the rule of law,” he said.

Ethekon concluded by reiterating the commissioners’ commitment to serve Kenyans faithfully and in accordance with the Constitution.

“We have agreed to work together and follow the law in delivering our mandate,” he said.