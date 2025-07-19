×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Murder of second patient in five months exposes KNH security gaps

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Jul. 19, 2025
Kennedy Kalombotole, a suspect in the murder of a patient at KNH arrives at Kilimani Police Station on July 18,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

For the second time this year, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is under scrutiny following the killing of a patient under bizarre circumstances, raising fresh concerns over recurring security lapses at the facility. 

On Thursday evening, Kenyans were once again shocked after reports emerged that Edward Maingi Ndegwa, a patient admitted at the referral hospital,  had been brutally killed in broad daylight. 

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KNH Murder Incident Death at KNH KNH Security Lapses Kennedy Kalombotole
.

Latest Stories

I don't fear Wanyonyi, declares Nakuru-based pugilist Owino
I don't fear Wanyonyi, declares Nakuru-based pugilist Owino
Boxing
By Ochieng Oyugi
22 mins ago
BRICS media and think tanks convene to promote cooperation, new vision for Global South
World
By Xinhua
24 mins ago
Why your sex drive increases with age
Between The Sheets
By Anjellah Owino
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside KNH's ward of death
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
Inside KNH's ward of death
How Kalombotole's case echoes mysterious escape of Khalusha
By Benjamin Imende 1 hr ago
How Kalombotole's case echoes mysterious escape of Khalusha
Why Judge quashed KRA, CA plan to use mobile IMEI numbers in tax compliance
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Why Judge quashed KRA, CA plan to use mobile IMEI numbers in tax compliance
How education system fails deserving high school leavers
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
How education system fails deserving high school leavers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved