Tiaty Mp William Kamket escorted by DCI officers at Rift Valley Regional Criminal Investigations offices in Nakuru on February 8,2024.[Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

A section of politicians, most of them allies of President William Ruto, have recently cast off all pretences and are spewing hate with reckless abandon.

As this happens, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), a body tasked with combating hate mongering, finds itself fending off accusations of either favouritism or ineffectiveness in cracking down on incitement.