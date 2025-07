A worker of West End Supermarket in Free Area, Nakuru, reacts after the supermarket was vandalised and looted during the Saba Saba unrest in Nakuru City. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The creeping wave of perceived state-enabled lawlessness for political expediency is tightening its grip on Kenya.

Two years to the General Election, fears are mounting that what is unfolding is not random violence but a carefully calculated scheme to weaponise chaos, suppress dissent, pit Kenyans against each other, and potentially suppress turnout in strategic voting blocs.