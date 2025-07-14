Will Kingi, Ali and Jumwa exit sink Kenya Kwanza?

CaptionSpeaker of the Senate Amason Kingi during the requiem Mass at the AIC Church Milimani in Nairobi on February 27, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Are Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali, and former Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aisha Jumwa on their way out of the Kenya Kwanza (KK) government?

This is the big question in Coast's political circles, as Ali and Jumwa have turned out to be fierce critics of the government's programmes and policies in recent days.