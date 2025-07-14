×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Will Kingi, Ali and Jumwa exit sink Kenya Kwanza?

By Willis Oketch and Nehemiah Okwembah | Jul. 14, 2025
CaptionSpeaker of the Senate Amason Kingi during the requiem Mass at the AIC Church Milimani in Nairobi on February 27, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Are Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali, and former Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aisha Jumwa on their way out of the Kenya Kwanza (KK) government?

This is the big question in Coast's political circles, as Ali and Jumwa have turned out to be fierce critics of the government's programmes and policies in recent days.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

Amason Kingi Aisha Jumwa Kenya Kwanza Kenyan Kwanza Exit
.

Latest Stories

Maragoli Hills blossom after years of destruction
Maragoli Hills blossom after years of destruction
Western
By Brian Kisanji
23 mins ago
Why Busia sugarcane farmers are angry
Western
By Jackline Inyanji
39 mins ago
CS Ruku urges newly appointed IEBC chair to hit the ground running
Politics
By Daren Kosgei
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Will Kingi, Ali and Jumwa exit sink Kenya Kwanza?
By Willis Oketch and Nehemiah Okwembah 1 hr ago
Will Kingi, Ali and Jumwa exit sink Kenya Kwanza?
How trigger-happy police officers conceal evidence
By Benjamin Imende 2 hrs ago
How trigger-happy police officers conceal evidence
Another Kenyan dies in the hands of police, yet again
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 2 hrs ago
Another Kenyan dies in the hands of police, yet again
Kenya's exports brace for Sh13b blow as Trump tariffs resume
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Kenya's exports brace for Sh13b blow as Trump tariffs resume
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved