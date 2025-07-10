×
Constable Klinzy Barasa to face charges, as colleague freed in Boniface Kariuki murder

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 10, 2025
When Police Constables Klinzy Baraza and Duncan Kiprono appeared at Milimani Law Courts over Boniface Kariuki's murder. [Boniface Okendo, Standard] 

Constable Klinzy Masinde Barasa, the police officer accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old mask vendor Boniface Kariuki Mwangi, appeared before the Milimani High Court on Thursday to face murder charges.

At the same time, the DPP dropped charges against his colleague, Duncan Kiprono, for lack of evidence linking him to the murder of Kariuki.

The prosecution has not made it clear whether Kiprono will be treated as a witness in the case against Masinde.

Masinde, however, did not plead to the charges after Justice Kanyi Kimondo ordered a mental assessment to determine his fitness to stand trial.

“You will be removed from police custody and you will be remanded at Nairobi Remand. You shall be escorted to Mbagathi District Hospital or Kenyatta National Hospital, or indeed any other convenient government facility for mental assessment.” Said Justice Kimondo.

The judge, however, informed Masinde that he is charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

"The particulars of the charge indicate that on June 17, 2025, outside Imenti House in Nairobi's Central Business District, within Nairobi County, you murdered Boniface Kariuki Mwangi," the judge informed the officer.

Justice Kimondo scheduled Masinde’s plea-taking for July 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in open court.

Masinde was arraigned before the High Court after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) approved murder charges following investigations into the shooting incident, which was reportedly captured on video.

This was moments after a Milimani lower court had released the second suspect, Constable Duncan Kiprono, and closed the miscellaneous application against him after the DPP stated they would not be charging him with the murder.

Trial Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi ruled that there were insufficient grounds to continue detaining Kiprono in connection with Kariuki’s killing.

