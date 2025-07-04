This is my money, Ruto says over Sh1.2b State House church

The State House Mabati Chapel that will be replaced by the new building. [PCS]

President William Ruto has dismissed claims that he is using taxpayer’s money to build a multi-billion church at State House.

While admitting that a church is being erected at the State House compound, Ruto said the building will not cost the country any single coin.

“Mimi ni mtu naamini mungu and I haver no apologies to make…. Hakuna mtu nitaomba msamaha kwa kujenga kanisa…. Shetani akarisike, afanye ile anataka…. I have no apologies to make,” Ruto said, adding, “Ni kweli kanisa inajengwa hapa State House na haitagarimu mtu yeyote hata shilingi”

This loosely translates to (I am a believer in God and have no apologies to make…. I will not apologies to anyone for building a church whether Satan gets angry or not….. It is true a church is being built here but it will not cost anyone a single shilling)

Ruto’s statement comes after Nation Media Group ran an article indicating that he is quietly overseeing the construction of a massive church within the grounds of State House Nairobi, in a move that raises questions about the constitutional separation between church and state.

According to the media house, the architectural designs and drawings will have a seating capacity of 8,000 and cost an estimated Sh1.2 billion.

The cathedral-like building, designed by Skair Architects Limited, features twin crosses on its rooftop and a tall, narrow, clerestory-style central edifice.

While meeting a delegation of politicians from Embu at State House, Ruto he is not the originator of the project.

Nilikuja hapa nikapata kanisa inajengwa….hata kwa maoni yenu kanisa ya mabati inatoshana na state house kweli,” the president posed.

Mimi sijanzisha hio kanisa, nilikuja nikapat inajengwa, shida tu ni iliuwa ya mabati na ndio maana mimi nikaamua nijenge kanisa la heshima, Ruto went on.

While reacting to media reports, Ruto said no amount of criticism will block the ambition to construct the church.

“Nitajenga hio kanisa na pesa yangu kwa sababu kanisa ya Mungu inatoshana na heshima….,” he said.

According to Nation, the church’s design adopts a monumental neoclassical-modern hybrid style featuring massive double pillars at the main entrance and large arched windows.

state house official confirmed to the Standard Media that the new chapel would replace the mabati church known as the State House Interdenominational Chapel.

The church is mostly attended by State House staff and their families.