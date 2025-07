Ndiangui Kinyagia (centre) before Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, on July 3, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Ndiang’ui Kinyagia is a shaken man. Some of those who have interacted with him since he resurfaced in court on Thursday and retreated to his parents’ home in Kajiado County, say he wears a disheveled look.