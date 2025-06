When President William Ruto inspected government projects during a tour of Garissa on February 07, 2025. [PCS, Standard]

Remarks and actions by top government officials condemning last Wednesday’s protests and threatening consequences that could further suppress dissent have raised concerns that Kenya may be sliding into dictatorship.

The signs, observers warn, are all too glaring. These include the State’s refusal to allow peaceful protests, attacks on the media, and the withdrawal of security for former senior officials.