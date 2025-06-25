KNCHR says eight killed, over 400 injured in nationwide protests

Protesters lit bonfire in Kangemi along Waiyaki Way during the during protests on June 25,2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights on Wednesday said at least eight people were killed and more than 400 injured during protests across the country to mark the first anniversary of the Gen-Z demonstrations.

The commission monitored the protests in at least 23 counties and reported that all eight deaths resulted from gunshot wounds. The fatalities occurred in Machakos, Makueni, Nakuru, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu and Nyandarua counties.

“Two people died in Machakos, two in Makueni and one each in the other counties,” said Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris. “We condole with the families of the deceased.”

The agency said over 400 people were injured during the protests, including demonstrators, police officers and journalists. Eight of the casualties had gunshot wounds while 83 others were referred for specialised treatment.

At least 61 people were arrested, with most held in Nairobi. The commission raised concerns over reports of unregistered arrests that had not been formally booked at any police station.

It also said security forces used excessive force, including rubber bullets, water cannons and live ammunition.

“We received disturbing reports of unnecessary force and rights violations by police,” said Nyeris.

The commission further said some demonstrations were infiltrated by criminal elements. It received reports of looting and destruction of property in Eldoret, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kajiado and Kisumu, allegedly by “hired goons.”

Media freedom was also under attack, the commission added, pointing to a directive by the Communications Authority of Kenya to stop live broadcasts of the demonstrations and to remove certain stations from platforms.

“This is a direct violation of Article 34 of the Constitution, which guarantees media freedom and prohibits state interference,” said Nyeris.

The commission urged members of the public to report rights violations through its toll-free hotline, email or text message.