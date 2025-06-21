Fraudsters con Boniface Kariuki's family as hospital bill climbs above Sh1m

Njeri Kariuki Mother to Boniface Kariuki, the hawker who was shot by police in the head on Tuesday last week's demonstrations. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The family of Boniface Kariuki, the Nairobi hawker who was shot during Tuesday’s protests, has suffered yet another blow.

On Friday, heartless fraudsters conned the distressed family out of Sh200,000, claiming they would help clear Kariuki’s medical bill through the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“Someone called and said they needed to register my details with SHA so the bill wouldn’t escalate quickly. I later realised it was a scam, but I’ve reported the matter to the police,” he said.

The family’s lawyer, Lucas Murage, said that while efforts to seek justice are ongoing, the rising hospital bill, now said to have surpassed Sh1 million, is adding to their distress.

“We don’t know how they will manage to settle the bill. They have other children to care for, and the father has been at the hospital every day, waiting and hoping his son will wake up. That’s why we are appealing for any support the family can get,” he said.

For the past five days, the family has clung to prayer, uncertain about the fate of their son, who remains in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital. He recently underwent surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his brain.

The 22-year-old underwent a second surgery on Thursday afternoon, during which doctors removed particles believed to be from the bullet. This followed the discovery that his brain was still swelling despite the initial operation.

“We’ve been visiting him to check on his condition, but from what we see, nothing has changed. He doesn’t respond, even to touch,” said his father, Jonah Kariuki, who is also a hawker near the Railways Station in Nairobi’s city centre.

“He’s still on life support, and while his heart is beating, only the doctors can fully explain his condition. It’s emotionally draining, watching someone who was once full of life now lying helplessly, sustained by machines.”

Family spokesperson Emily Wanjiru, who has a medical background, added that Kariuki’s brain was severely damaged on the left side, an area critical to human functioning.

“That means his life will never be the same again, it is totally ruined because the bullet pierced through it,” Wanjiru explained.

Kariuki was shot at close range in Nairobi’s CBD by a police officer while selling masks to protesters demanding justice for Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody.

In their quest for justice, Kariuki’s family visited Central Police Station to record statements but were taken in circles for hours before eventually giving up.

“We went to Central, but officers told us they couldn’t handle the case because it had been taken over by homicide detectives. Yet, no one from Homicide has contacted the family, even though the case is ongoing,” said Wanjiru.

“Shockingly, the family knows nothing about the investigation. All we’ve been told is that the officers involved in the shooting have been detained for 15 days.”

She added that it is sad that the government has said nothing about Kariuki’s family even as he continues fighting for his life in hospital.

Kariuki was shot during protests demanding the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat over the death of teacher and blogger Ojwang’.