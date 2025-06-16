Gachagua dismisses rigging fears, claims Ruto frantically trying to reach out to him

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has termed Kenya Kwanza administration as an enemy of Mt. Kenya region

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has expressed confidence that the 2027 General Election will not be rigged, even as he questioned the credibility of the newly appointed Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.

Speaking during an interview on Kameme FM on Monday, Gachagua accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of planting loyalists at the electoral body but maintained that Kenyans would vote overwhelmingly to oust the current regime.

"Those in office are Ruto's commissioners, but the law says votes are counted at the polling station. I want to assure my people that elections will not be rigged," he said.

He claimed that the opposition would beat President William Ruto’s administration by over five million votes, dismissing fears of state interference through the electoral commission.

Gachagua also urged members of Generation Z to register as voters, saying it was the only way their voices would be felt in national decision-making.

At the same time, he alleged that President Ruto had been attempting to reach out to him, but claimed he had chosen to ignore the calls.

"I have no personal issue with Ruto, but he has a problem with the Mt Kenya community. He has tried to call me, but I don’t have time for him," Gachagua said.

He further accused several political outfits, including Tujibebe, Chama Cha Kazi, and The Service Party — linked to Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Moses Kuria, and Mwangi Kiunjuri respectively — of being decoys controlled by President Ruto.

His message comes a day after President Ruto downplayed the opposition's push to make him a one-term President.

Speaking during a church service in Kakamega, Ruto accused his critics of lacking a coherent development agenda.

“We cannot hand over to people who have no plans, no programs to take this country forward. Their biggest strength is dividing Kenyans, tribalis, and propagating the politics of shares,” Ruto said.