Deaths, destruction: Fifteen dead, survivors nurse injuries after June 25 protests

Distraught Winfred Wangare (centre) widow to 23-year-old Kevin Njau who was shot dead at Kikuyu bus stage during Gen Z anniversary protest, at Nairobi Funeral Home, on June 26, 2025.

At the Nairobi Funeral Home, a heavy blanket of grief hangs over the air. One family after the other walks in, their faces pale with shock, their eyes swollen from hours of weeping.

They have come to identify their loved ones—victims of the June 25 protests—who left home that morning and never returned. Among the dead: a 17-year-old boy with dreams of becoming a professional welder, a young father-to-be whose wife was eight months pregnant, and a sole breadwinner with two children, one of whom suffers from cerebral palsy.