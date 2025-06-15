Kalonzo dismisses defection claims, pledges loyalty to opposition

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the Mwai Kibaki 2nd Memorial Lecture and Luncheon at Nairobi Serena Hotel on April 11, 2025. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed reports of being swayed to join the Kenya Kwanza government.

Responding to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s attempt to engage him, he termed the efforts as dishonest and diversionary.

“This is all diversionary, and a poor attempt to divide the United Opposition. I cannot work with or meet up with people with Gen Z blood on their hands, including that of Albert Ojwang. Kenyans know the truth Mr HalfTam: I will always be on the side of the people,” Kalonzo responded.

This follows several remarks by Kindiki during his Ukambani region tour last week, in which he stated that he would seek a meeting with Kalonzo to persuade him to leave opposition politics.

Kalonzo reiterated that he will continue working with the opposition leaders including the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

"I will work with the truthful man called Gachagua. I don't believe this broad-based government is anything to follow," he added during a church service in Ngong’.

He warned Kindiki against using him as a charm offensive to win the Ukambani voters.

"Stop using my name. Even Ruto knows that if there is a tough opponent who will face him in the ballot in the next election is Kalonzo Musyoka," he said.

The DP who has been on a long week tour in Ukambani last week said he would look for Kalonzo in discussion to take him away from the opposition.

“Between me and that other guy, who is Kalonzo's true brother? Between me and that other fellow, who can direct Kalonzo on the right path and not mislead him into politics of empty rhetoric without any meaningful development for the people of Ukambani and Kenya?,” Kindiki asked.

Kalonzo’s response today quickly touched the DP, who has accepted in good faith his stance, continuously referring to him as ‘big brother’.

“I hear my big brother Kalonzo has said he doesn’t wish to work with me politically. That is fine with me. For the unkind things he has said about me, I won’t answer him back publicly, not because I can’t, but because I never do public duels with people I respect. Nevertheless, if he continues with his falsehoods unprovoked, I will happily tackle him head-on. Respect is a two-way street. For now, Kalonzo will remain the good big brother I have known for decades,” Kindiki posted.

As the race to the 2027 general elections gears up, Kalonzo has emerged as the lone voice in the opposition.