Footage reveals what happened at Mbagathi Hospital the night Ojwang died

Screen Grab of CCTV footage at Mbagathi Hospital the nght Albert Ojwang died. [Screen Grab]

Newly released CCTV footage from Mbagathi Hospital has revealed that Alfred Ojwang, the teacher who died in police custody, was left waiting for at least 24 minutes inside a police vehicle before being wheeled into the hospital’s emergency unit, with no visible urgency from the officers.

The footage, aired by Citizen TV, shows that a police Land Cruiser carrying Ojwang arrived at the hospital at 1:35 AM. Three officers alighted, two stepping aside as the third followed moments later. None appeared to be in a hurry.

The officers briefly entered the hospital, and two minutes later, they returned outside, one of them speaking on the phone. They walked back into the hospital, only to return again, still on call.

It wasn’t until 1:46 AM, 11 minutes after arrival, that the officers came out with a stretcher. Even then, there was no sign of urgency. They took an additional 10 minutes preparing to extract Ojwang from the vehicle, receiving assistance from a hospital security guard.

Ojwang was finally wheeled into the emergency section 24 minutes after arriving.

By 2:10 AM, after the hospital attendants confirmed he was dead, the officers are seen wheeling Ojwang's body from the hospital. Five minutes later, at 2:15 AM, the same police vehicle left the hospital, carrying Ojwang’s body.