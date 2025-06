Cars burn in Nairobi CBD on June 12, 2025 as protestors engage police in a running battle while demonstrating over the killing of Albert Ojwang'. [Boniface Okendo

The murder of Albert Ojwang’ in police custody is a reminder of the many things wrong with Kenya’s ruling elites. There is basic lack of humanity. Who tortures a young father to death, and then proceeds to cook up half-baked lies about the act?