Revealed: The evidence collected in Ojwang's death probe

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 13, 2025

Revealed: What IPOA has achieved so far in Ojwang’s death probe. [Courtesy]

As calls grow for a swift and transparent investigation into the death of Albert Ojwang’, a teacher who died in police custody, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has shared what it describes as “tasks achieved so far” in its ongoing probe.

Among the progress made is the collection and analysis of blood samples from the scene, comparing those found on the cell wall with those on the floor.

The oversight body says it has also retrieved all relevant police documents from Central Police Station and seized the station’s CCTV DVR for forensic examination.

In a statement, IPOA Chief Executive Officer Elema Halake said the authority has recorded statements from all five DCI officers involved in Ojwang’s arrest, potential witnesses, and obtained a medical report from Mbagathi Hospital, where Ojwang’ was reportedly taken.

The investigators also acquired Occurrence Book (OB) extracts from Mawego Police Station, attended the post-mortem examination, and secured samples from the deceased’s body, which were forwarded to the Government Chemist for analysis.

Additionally, IPOA recorded statements from a detainee who was held at Central Police Station at the time, relevant police officers, and Ojwang’s family members.

Two police officers, including Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talaam, have also been arrested in connection with the case.

According to Halake IPOA will remain “independent, impartial, fair, and apolitical” as the investigations continue.

