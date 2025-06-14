The Standard

A third of Sh4.2 trillion national budget will go to waste or stolen

By Patrick Muinde | Jun. 14, 2025
National Treasury CS John Mbadi(2nd left) with his PS Chris Kiptoo(left), National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Samuel Atandi(2nd right) and CBK Governor Kamau Thugge(right) addressing the media during the Budget Policy Highlights and Revenue Raising Measures for the FY 2025-26 Budget at Parliament onn June 12, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The annual budget process is an official ritual that Kenyans cannot avoid courtesy of the country’s established constitutional and democratic order. Over the years, the budget making process has become a mixed bag depending on which side of the feeding trough one stands on.

What is certain however, from various accountability frameworks, including audited government accounts, Controller of Budgets (CoB) reports, anti-corruption and civil society oversight, is that a significant amount of the appropriated funds is usually set aside for official waste and outright theft. With this in mind, the only question open for debate is: How much of the 2025/26 budget allocations shall  trickle down for the benefit of Wanjiku?

Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

Appropriation Bill Finance Bill FY 2025/2026 Bill National Debt
.

Latest Stories

Israel targets Iran's military capabilities
Israel targets Iran's military capabilities
World
By AFP
16 mins ago
Digital defiance: How Gen Z, millenials use tech to speak to power
Newsbeat
By Manuel Ntoyai
18 mins ago
Betty Kyallo showers young boyfriend Charlie with love on his birthday: 'Ever so loving'
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Frantic three-day probe that led to Ojwang's death in Central Police
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Frantic three-day probe that led to Ojwang's death in Central Police
From Sh4.24 tr to Sh4.29 tr: Mbadi moving numbers raise eyebrows
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
From Sh4.24 tr to Sh4.29 tr: Mbadi moving numbers raise eyebrows
Fury over Ojwang's death shows Kenya won't return to dark days
By Kamotho Waiganjo 3 hrs ago
Fury over Ojwang's death shows Kenya won't return to dark days
A third of Sh4.2 trillion national budget will go to waste or stolen
By Patrick Muinde 5 hrs ago
A third of Sh4.2 trillion national budget will go to waste or stolen
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved