The Standard

'Unacceptable and heartbreaking,' Ruto says of Albert Ojwang's death

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 11, 2025
President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has acknowledged the death of Albert Ojwang  in police cutody, terming it 'heartbreaking and unacceptable.' 

According to a statement dated Wednesday, June 11, the National Police Service is expected to perform its mandate and automatically assume the responsibility of an individual’s safety, security, and well-being.

To that effect, Ruto has called for a swift investigation, urging officers to cooperate with the Independent Policicng and Oversight Authority (IPOA), for a transparent and credible investigation. 

“It has been my conviction that affirming the institutional autonomy of the police service is key to raising its standards of professionalism, effectiveness, accountability, and credibility. The Service must therefore rise to the challenge of firmly dealing with crime and lawlessness, while also eradicating misconduct and unprofessional behaviour within its own ranks,” said Ruto.

“I therefore call on the National Police Service to fully cooperate with IPOA and to take every necessary measure to facilitate a swift, transparent, and credible investigation into the death of Ojwang.”

The Head of State has also urged Kenyans to avoid making "premature" judgments or drawing conclusions that could compromise the outcome of the probe. 

Related Topics

Albert Ojwang Death Extrajudicial Killings President William Ruto Albert Ojwang Death In Custody
.

Latest Stories

Havi calls for arrest of top police chiefs over Ojwang's death
Havi calls for arrest of top police chiefs over Ojwang's death
National
By Ronald Kipruto
9 mins ago
'Unacceptable and heartbreaking,' Ruto says of Albert Ojwang's death
National
By Esther Nyambura
18 mins ago
Shutdown this government, Maraga says over Albert Ojwang murder
National
By Beatrice Makokha
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Revealed: State House spent Sh5.6b on salaries, travels and hospitality in nine months
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Revealed: State House spent Sh5.6b on salaries, travels and hospitality in nine months
Ruto, Murkomen remain mum as autopsy shows Ojwang' killed
By Ndung’u Gachane 7 hrs ago
Ruto, Murkomen remain mum as autopsy shows Ojwang' killed
State says Lord Hugh Delamere surrendered 10,000 acres to resettle squatters
By Daniel Chege 21 hrs ago
State says Lord Hugh Delamere surrendered 10,000 acres to resettle squatters
The men with blood on their hands
By Standard Team 1 day ago
The men with blood on their hands
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved