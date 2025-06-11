'Unacceptable and heartbreaking,' Ruto says of Albert Ojwang's death

President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has acknowledged the death of Albert Ojwang in police cutody, terming it 'heartbreaking and unacceptable.'

According to a statement dated Wednesday, June 11, the National Police Service is expected to perform its mandate and automatically assume the responsibility of an individual’s safety, security, and well-being.

To that effect, Ruto has called for a swift investigation, urging officers to cooperate with the Independent Policicng and Oversight Authority (IPOA), for a transparent and credible investigation.

“It has been my conviction that affirming the institutional autonomy of the police service is key to raising its standards of professionalism, effectiveness, accountability, and credibility. The Service must therefore rise to the challenge of firmly dealing with crime and lawlessness, while also eradicating misconduct and unprofessional behaviour within its own ranks,” said Ruto.

“I therefore call on the National Police Service to fully cooperate with IPOA and to take every necessary measure to facilitate a swift, transparent, and credible investigation into the death of Ojwang.”

The Head of State has also urged Kenyans to avoid making "premature" judgments or drawing conclusions that could compromise the outcome of the probe.