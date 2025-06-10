Arrest DIG Lagat, senators say after Albert Ojwang's autopsy report

Senators demand arrest of Deputy IG over Ojwang’s death in custody. [File, Standard]

Senators have demanded the immediate arrest of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Eliud Kipkoech Lagat following the death of influencer Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Ojwang was arrested at his home in Homa Bay County on Saturday and transferred to Nairobi, where he died the following day.

This comes just hours after an autopsy revealed he died from head injuries, neck compression and multiple soft tissue injuries, ruling out suicide. The postmortem was conducted on Tuesday at the City Mortuary by five pathologists, who concluded the injuries were not self-inflicted.

“There were serious injuries to the head. There were also features of neck compression and multiple soft tissue injuries that were spread all over the body,” said Dr Bernard Midia, the lead government pathologist.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja had claimed Ojwang died by suicide after hitting his head on a wall, but the autopsy findings directly contradict that narrative, raising further questions about police conduct.

The Senate session on Tuesday, June 10 — prompted by a request from Migori Senator Eddy Oketch — turned into a fiery debate on police brutality, State excesses and the erosion of public trust.

Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga led the calls for Lagat’s arrest, describing Ojwang’s death as a chilling echo of Kenya’s darkest chapters.

“We are discussing the death of a young man who was the only son of his family, and he has died in a police cell where people are supposed to run for safety,” he said.

Oburu questioned where Kenyans can turn for protection if police stations become death traps. “Where else do you go if not a police station when you feel threatened? But when you go to a police station and you are killed, this is a very serious situation.”

He drew comparisons with past State-sanctioned abuses. “There was a time in this country when people who spoke their minds would disappear. Or show up in court after torture, pleading guilty.”

With disbelief, he added: “I’ve even seen pictures of people putting the president in a cell — and they are never arrested. Is this officer even bigger than the president?”

“If we don’t tackle this case to the end, Kenyans will not believe us. What am I going to tell the people of Homa Bay — that we are a broad-based government?”

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale demanded action, not apologies.

“It is not enough to ask the Deputy IG to resign. We want Eliud Lagat to be arrested so that he can write a statement from the police station, for it to be clearer to him that he has a responsibility.”

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei called for a judicial inquiry into extrajudicial killings and questioned the entire chain of command.

“Heads must roll — including the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, the Police Inspector General and his subordinates, the Officer Commanding Station in Homa Bay and Safaricom, who gave out the location of this suspect.”

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang laid responsibility squarely at the Interior Ministry.

“This gentleman did not die. He was killed by the police.” He insisted that leadership must be accountable. “The Minister of Interior, under these circumstances, should have resigned.”

Kajwang criticised Parliament’s role in the appointments. “Parliament vetted the Police IG. As a result, he is answerable to this House. Tomorrow, the Police IG must be here.”

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot challenged his colleagues to move beyond lamentations and exercise their legislative authority to bring change.

“We’ve abetted these crimes for too long. Let us stop the hypocrisy of speaking in the chamber and going home,” he said. “People did not vote for us to come and whine. If you complain, what do you expect the youth to do?”

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka called for an investigation into Ojwang’s online activity, suggesting his criticism of police finances might have made him a target.

“The reason he was killed is that he said the Police Service receives close to Sh56 billion every year. That is the story,” Onyonka said. “What happened to Ojwang is a consequence of a failed State.”