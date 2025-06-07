Gachagua, Kalonzo vow to end President Ruto rule in 2026

Opposition leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua (DCP) address locals in Voi, Taita Taveta county on Saturday. [@rigathi, X]

Opposition leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have claimed they are ready to dislodge President William Ruto from power in 2027.

Under their 'One Term Movement' slogan, the opposition leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to achieve their mission.

They warned their critics that they will not break up ahead of the next polls but will instead unite and work with other opposition leaders to ensure President Ruto becomes a one-term president.

The team pitched a tent at the Coast as they intensified their bids to market their union as a strong force to send the Kenya Kwanza administration home.

Addressing a political rally in Voi and Maungu towns in Taita Taveta county yesterday, Gachangua and Kalonzo said once the opposition takes over power in 2027, they will restore the rundown economy, end corruption, and reform education and health policies.

The leaders claimed that they were committed towards ending massive land grabbing, corruption, and tribalism that have become deeply rooted in Kenya.

“There are many reasons why the president should not be re-elected in the next elections. Kenyans have decided not to allow politics of falsehoods, corruption, and a high rate of tribalism in government appointments.

The government has been perpetrating extra-judicial killings, forced disappearances, corruption and high level of land grabbing and mismanagement of public resources. Education and health programmes have also failed,” noted Kalonzo.

The former DP noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration has messed up with education, and parents are now bearing the brunt of paying more for their children’s education compared to the previous administrations.

Gachagua and Kalonzo vowed to end President Ruto’s term in 2027, saying his dictatorial administration has perpetrated land grabbing, water and roads projects have stalled, and it has failed to live up to the expectations of Kenyans.

They claimed that the head of state has grabbed land in the county and will ensure that the stolen property will be recovered if they win the elections

They dismissed the union between Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga as tribal-based and only aimed at stabilizing the Ruto administration after the Gen Z protests.

“The unity of the president and the opposition leader has nothing to do with the unity of Kenyans but for promoting tribalism and selfish interests,” stated Gachangua.

He criticized President Ruto and Raila for allegedly using him and Kalonzo and dumping them after achieving their goals.

Gachagua was impeached as President Ruto's deputy in October last year, while Kalonzo supported Raila in the last general election and was once his running mate.

“The President misused me while Raila misused Kalonzo, and they both dumped us at the end. Now, the two of us have decided to work together to provide an alternative leadership for Kenyans, and we cannot be separated,” he added.

Gachagua said they are on a tour of the Coast region to ensure that the local communities that suffered one of the worst historical land injustices in the country are not left behind in "the next government."

“We are moving around the country to unite all Kenyans ahead of the next polls, and we want Coast communities to be in the next government,” he said.

Other leaders who attended the meeting were DAP-K leader Eugine Wamalwa, former CS Mithika Linturi, DCP secretary general Cleophas Malala, Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako, and his Voi counterpart Abdi Chome, among other leaders.