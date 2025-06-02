Prosecutor causes chaos at Laikipia airbase over husband's visitor

Former Kenya Air force Colonel Seth Shava walks away from a fighter jet at the Laikipia base .r, 2019. Picture; Stafford Ondego

A senior prosecutor is in trouble for causing a security breach at Laikipia Airbase barracks where her husband works.

Adeline Rogito, the Nanyuki deputy in charge of the Office of Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) was arrested on Sunday for creating disturbance and damage at the military facility.

According to police, Rogito forcefully drove into a closed military gate after failing to stop to be cleared as is the norm.

Rogito proceeded to the residence of her husband, a military officer, where she destroyed window panes, doors and other household goods.

This is after their children complained to her that they were not comfortable with a visitor (s) their father was hosting in the house.

The senior prosecutor had been texted by the children at around 11 am, and at around 4 pm she arrived at the barracks in fury where she did not wait to be cleared at the main gate.

Military officers manning the gate raised the alarm alerting colleagues on guard at the second closed gate where she drove through damaging it after refusing to stop.

It was reported that Rogito headed straight to her husband’s house where she caused more trouble leading to her arrest before being released on cash bail as investigations commenced.

Laikipia East Sub County Police Commander Daniel Kitavi declined to shed light on the incident saying: “I was informed about the matter by the SCCIO (Sub County Criminal Investigations Officer), probably he would be in a better position to share more details.”

On the same day, a senior police officer attached to Iten Police Station, Elgeyo Marakwet County, was arrested for losing his Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

According to Inspector Vincent Yator’s colleagues, the officer was issued with the firearm on May 29, 2025, for patrol duties ahead of the Madaraka Day celebration.

Once the celebrations were over, the OCS instructed Yator to return the weapon to the armoury.

The officer instead told his boss that he had left the firearm in his rented house at Lily's Estate. The OCS became suspicious and escorted Yator back to his house to pick up the pistol.

Upon reaching the house, the Inspector claimed that he was robbed of the firearm on Friday. He was attacked by six people at around 10 pm who forcefully took the weapon before fleeing on two motorbikes.

Inspector Yator was immediately placed in custody for failing to report the alleged robbery and advancing an unsatisfactory reason for the loss.