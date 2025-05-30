The Standard

Stop meddling in other countries' affairs, Wetang'ula tells Karua

By Esther Nyambura | May. 30, 2025
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula addressing the gathering during his visit to the late IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s residence in Kitale. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has cautioned Kenyans against jeopardising the spirit of unity in the East African Community.

Speaking in Bungoma County, Wetang’ula criticised what he described as a worrying trend of Kenyans travelling across the region to stir political tensions, instead of fostering the unity on which the East African Community (EAC) was built.

“The East African Community is not a community of flags, not a community of presidents—it is a community of the people of East Africa,” he said, echoing the vision of regional founding fathers Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, and Dr. Milton Obote.

“I want to urge my fellow Kenyans who have started a bad habit of roaming all over East Africa to go and foment trouble, to go and cause disaffection,” Wetang’ula said.

His remarks follow the recent visit to Tanzania by former Chief Justice David Maraga, People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, and other activists.

According to Wetang’ula, the group interfered with Tanzania’s internal proceedings, threatening the strong relationship the two countries have enjoyed over the years.

“We don’t want to fight with our neighbors. And I want to encourage our friends—our retired chief justices and other distinguished Kenyans—please don’t be the ones to foment frosty relations between Kenya and its neighbors,” he said.

In a pointed remark seemingly aimed at Karua, Wetang’ula stated: “You are a lawyer in Kenya. We look at your records because you have never had any distinction as a lawyer in this country. And when you go to Tanzania, you want to go and show Tanzania that you're a lawyer. Nobody appreciates what you do as a lawyer here in Kenya.”

“We want peace. We want a good neighborhood and good neighborliness with our partners in the East African Community,” he added.

Karua, Maraga, and the others had travelled to Tanzania to observe treason proceedings in the case against Tanzania opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

.

.

.

