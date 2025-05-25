Mbadi seeks Kenyans' help for inaugural post-Gen Z protest budget

CS Finance John Mbadi on May 4, 2025, at Kadika primary during President William Ruto's Migori County tour (Caleb Kingwara, standard)

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has turned to the public for fresh ideas for his inaugural budget, seeking input for economic policy and tax measures as the government grapples with high living costs and simmering social tensions.

Mbadi, who joined the broadly reorganised government of President William Ruto following widespread protests by Gen Z youth across the country last June faces an immediate acid test for his inaugural full budget.

His proposed budget for the 2025-26 financial year comes amidst rising cost of living concerns and the potential for renewed social tensions should punitive tax measures be reintroduced, analysts reckon.

Deadly protests last June rocked the nation over controversial finance proposals.

In a public notice, Mbadi invited Kenyans to submit "budget tips or suggestions" for consideration ahead of his Budget Statement to Parliament on June 12, 2025.

Submissions are due by the close of business today (Monday, May 26, 2025).

Mbadi specified broad areas for public input, including measures to support sustainable economic recovery, enhance macroeconomic stability, reduce the cost of living, eradicate hunger, create employment, and expand the tax base.

Other focal points include strategies to accelerate Government priority programmes under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), reforms for regulatory and financial infrastructure, interventions for youth and women in entrepreneurship, and strategies to promote fiscal discipline.

Mbadi's appointment to steer the battered economy followed the replacement of his predecessor, Njuguna Ndungu, as President Ruto sought to navigate a complex landscape marked by a heavy debt burden and increased economic demands from Kenyans.

High living costs, a slowing economy, persistent youth unemployment, and low food prices remain critical challenges.

Analysts say Mbadi's approach to soliciting public input could be pivotal in shaping public perception and support for the administration.

The Ruto administration, which took power in September 2022, faces the formidable task of fulfilling ambitious election promises.

An earlier parliamentary report estimated the government would require up to Sh2.67 trillion to implement its Kenya Kwanza manifesto's five pillars—Agriculture, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Housing and Settlement, Healthcare, and the Digital and Creative Economy—by 2027.

The June 2024 budget protests, which garnered global attention, have underscored the paramount importance of effective communication and stakeholder engagement for the government, government insiders say.

Mbadi's outreach signals a recognition of public sentiment as the Ruto administration seeks to stabilise the battered economy amid a constrained fiscal environment, analysts said yesterday.