The Standard

Mbadi seeks Kenyans' help for inaugural post-Gen Z protest budget

By Brian Ngugi | May. 25, 2025
CS Finance John Mbadi on May 4, 2025, at Kadika primary during President William Ruto's Migori County tour  (Caleb Kingwara, standard)

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has turned to the public for fresh ideas for his inaugural budget, seeking input for economic policy and tax measures as the government grapples with high living costs and simmering social tensions.

Mbadi, who joined the broadly reorganised government of President William Ruto following widespread protests by Gen Z youth across the country last June faces an immediate acid test for his inaugural full budget.

His proposed budget for the 2025-26 financial year comes amidst rising cost of living concerns and the potential for renewed social tensions should punitive tax measures be reintroduced, analysts reckon.

Deadly protests last June rocked the nation over controversial finance proposals.

In a public notice, Mbadi invited Kenyans to submit "budget tips or suggestions" for consideration ahead of his Budget Statement to Parliament on June 12, 2025. 

Submissions are due by the close of business today (Monday, May 26, 2025).

Mbadi specified broad areas for public input, including measures to support sustainable economic recovery, enhance macroeconomic stability, reduce the cost of living, eradicate hunger, create employment, and expand the tax base. 

Other focal points include strategies to accelerate Government priority programmes under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), reforms for regulatory and financial infrastructure, interventions for youth and women in entrepreneurship, and strategies to promote fiscal discipline.

Mbadi's appointment to steer the battered economy followed the replacement of his predecessor, Njuguna Ndungu, as President Ruto sought to navigate a complex landscape marked by a heavy debt burden and increased economic demands from Kenyans. 

High living costs, a slowing economy, persistent youth unemployment, and low food prices remain critical challenges.

Analysts say Mbadi's approach to soliciting public input could be pivotal in shaping public perception and support for the administration. 

The Ruto administration, which took power in September 2022, faces the formidable task of fulfilling ambitious election promises. 

An earlier parliamentary report estimated the government would require up to Sh2.67 trillion to implement its Kenya Kwanza manifesto's five pillars—Agriculture, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Housing and Settlement, Healthcare, and the Digital and Creative Economy—by 2027.

The June 2024 budget protests, which garnered global attention, have underscored the paramount importance of effective communication and stakeholder engagement for the government, government insiders say.

Mbadi's outreach signals a recognition of public sentiment as the Ruto administration seeks to stabilise the battered economy amid a constrained fiscal environment, analysts said yesterday.

Related Topics

Gen-Z Protests Cost of Living Budget 2025 CS Mbadi
.

Latest Stories

Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale vows to restore AFC Leopards lost glory: "I have a plan"
Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale vows to restore AFC Leopards lost glory: "I have a plan"
Entertainment
By Manuel Ntoyai
7 mins ago
MP Amisi alleges a plot by state to silence Western leaders
Politics
By Martin Ndiema
14 mins ago
How Nairobi man beat bipolar, reclaimed his life
Health & Science
By Olivia Odhiambo
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Gachagua's break from power is good for Kenya, deserves a hearing
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Why Gachagua's break from power is good for Kenya, deserves a hearing
Crisis looms as Treasury delays release of Sh6b exam allocation
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Crisis looms as Treasury delays release of Sh6b exam allocation
From boardroom to battlefield: How Lusaka has found his political roar
By Robert Wanyonyi 4 hrs ago
From boardroom to battlefield: How Lusaka has found his political roar
Fresh storm over UoN VC job as top State officials clash
By Augustine Oduor 4 hrs ago
Fresh storm over UoN VC job as top State officials clash
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved