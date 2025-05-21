The Standard

Where is Boniface Mwangi? Activist still missing hours after alleged release

By Denis Omondi | May. 21, 2025
Activist Boniface Mwangi. [File, Standard]

The whereabouts of Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan advocate Agather Atuhaire remained unclear Wednesday, a day after reports emerged of their release from police custody in Tanzania.

The two were reportedly freed around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, but have not made contact with their families or close associates, fueling speculation and concern.

According to Boniface Mwabukusi, president of the Tanganyika Law Society, the pair was released from police custody but not deported, contrary to earlier reports.

“It has now come to our attention that, contrary to initial information, the two individuals have not yet been deported. We have since established that they are no longer in police custody but remain held by the Tanzania Immigration Department,” he wrote on X.

“Our legal team on the ground is actively monitoring the situation and exploring appropriate legal remedies to facilitate a just and timely resolution,” he added.

On Tuesday night, Sema Ukweli, an organisation affiliated with Mwangi, claimed the two were taken from the police station in a military vehicle believed to be headed to the airport. However, passenger manifests for Nairobi-bound flights did not include their names, leaving their whereabouts unknown.

“It is very concerning that the Tanzanian government can unlawfully detain foreign nationals without following due process, and continue to keep them incommunicado,” a statement by the organisation read in part. 

Mwangi and Atuhaire were part of a delegation of human rights lawyers and activists from Kenya and Uganda who had traveled to Tanzania to attend the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu. 

Lissu faces non-bailable treason charges, an offense punishable by death under Tanzanian law.

Most of the delegation was denied entry at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam. Mwangi was allowed in but was later detained.

“We urge authorities in Tanzania to allow the families of Boniface Mwangi and Agather Atuhaire to communicate with them and give us accurate information of their whereabouts at this moment,” said Ramah Abubakar, the President of East Africa Law Society.

Meanwhile, human rights groups across the region are demanding the release of the two activists, expressing growing alarm over Tanzania’s shrinking civic and political space.

“Boniface Mwangi is still missing. His family is in anguish. The Tanzanian government continues to hold him and Agather Atuhaire without cause. We demand their immediate release,” said Vocal Africa. 

“The silence from the governments of Kenya and Uganda reeks of complicity of both Presidents Yoweri Museveni and William Ruto in the actions of Suluhu,” Inuka Kenya rights group said on Wednesday.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, on Tuesday night said the Kenyan embassy in Tanzania was engaged in the matter, following criticism over what some have called a weak response from Nairobi.

President Suluhu, meanwhile, has warned foreign activists against interfering in Tanzania’s internal affairs, vowing to defend the country's sovereignty.

Related Topics

Activist Boniface Mwangi Tundu Lissu Trial Activists Deported President Samia Suluhu
.

Latest Stories

Kelly Sitambasi: Turning pain into purpose
Kelly Sitambasi: Turning pain into purpose
Achieving Woman
By Manuel Ntoyai
13 mins ago
US singer Chris Brown freed on Sh868m bail in UK assault case
World
By AFP
16 mins ago
Rights groups demand release of activists arrested in Tanzania
National
By David Njaaga
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Witnesses: Suspect in ex-Treasury Tom Osinde's murder lied about owning V8 Prado
By Yvonne Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
Witnesses: Suspect in ex-Treasury Tom Osinde's murder lied about owning V8 Prado
Supreme Court urged to grant wealth to children born out of wedlock
By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Supreme Court urged to grant wealth to children born out of wedlock
Ruto's seal grab: Public Seal shift fuels fears of legal chaos, abuse
By Benjamin Imende 7 hrs ago
Ruto's seal grab: Public Seal shift fuels fears of legal chaos, abuse
Your ticket will give Ruto easy time, Kioni tells Gachagua
By Ndung’u Gachane 7 hrs ago
Your ticket will give Ruto easy time, Kioni tells Gachagua
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved