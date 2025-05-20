Activist Boniface Mwangi detained in Tanzania, confirms Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at a past event. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi has confirmed that prominent activist Boniface Mwangi is being held by Tanzanian authorities.

Speaking during a live interview on Citizen TV, Mudavadi said the Kenyan embassy in Tanzania is actively working to establish the circumstances of Mwangi’s detention and to secure his safe return home.

“We will take the diplomatic channels. It is something that happened suddenly. I am in touch with the Kenyan mission. We hope he will be released and helped. We are in touch with him,” Mudavadi said.

Mwangi's detention comes amid heightened political tensions in Tanzania following the treason trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Several Kenyans who traveled to attend the court proceedings, including prominent political figures and activists, have reportedly been deported.

While addressing the situation, Mudavadi admitted that the Kenyan government has not received clear information regarding the reason for Mwangi's detention or the recent wave of deportations.

“I think the individuals who visited Tanzania seem to have rattled the administration there during this heightened and emotive electoral process,” he remarked.

He also responded to comments by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu, who accused Kenyan activists of interfering in Tanzania’s internal affairs.

Mudavadi defended Kenya’s tradition of civic freedom, noting that the country enjoys more political openness than some of its East African neighbors.

The developments come amid growing concern from regional leaders and human rights advocates. Martha Karua, leader of the People’s Liberation Party and herself among those deported from Tanzania, questioned the silence surrounding the fate of Mwangi and Ugandan journalist Agather Atuhaire, who is also reportedly detained.

Concerns regarding the whereabouts of @bonifacemwangi and @AAgather after earlier indication by layers in TZ that they would be deported 1/2#FreeBonifaceMwangi#FreeAgatherAtuhaire — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) May 20, 2025

“It is worrisome that the authorities in Tanzania would fail or refuse to give correct information on the whereabouts of the two. Their safety is squarely on the shoulders of Samia Suluhu,” Karua posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite earlier reports suggesting that Mwangi may have been deported, his exact whereabouts remain unclear.

Human rights organizations are calling for his immediate release and for transparency from Tanzanian authorities regarding the status of all detained foreign nationals.