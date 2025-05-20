The Standard

Governor Natembeya charged with alleged Sh3.2 million corruption

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 20, 2025
Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya before Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Charles Ondieki in Nairobi, on May 20, 2025. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has been charged before a Nairobi court with corruption-related offences stemming from alleged illegal financial dealings.

Appearing before Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Charles Ondieki, Natembeya pleaded not guilty to three counts, including conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property, contrary to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

The prosecution claimed that between January 1, 2023, and April 30, 2025, the governor knowingly acquired indirect pecuniary interests totaling over Sh3.2 million through various companies that conducted business with the Trans Nzoia County Government.

The entities mentioned include Lyma Agro Science Limited, Maira Stores, and Easterly Winds Limited.

The court was informed that his co-accused, Emmanuel Wafula Masungo  the Chief Finance Officer of Trans Nzoia County  was not present for plea taking.

Masungo faces similar charges of conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public funds amounting to Sh2.68 million.

He is alleged to have channeled county payments through Easterly Winds Limited, a company in which he has a private interest and is the sole signatory to its bank account.

In count one, Natembeya is accused of receiving Sh1,127,900 from Mercy Chelongat, the Director of Lyma Agro Science Limited and proprietor of Maira Stores.

In a second count, he is accused of indirectly benefiting from Sh2.1 million through Masungo.

Masungo is separately accused of alleged unlawful acquisition of public funds through the company under his control.

Natembeya and Masungo have also been accused of alleged unlawful acquisition of public property, with the prosecution citing abuse of office and conflict of interest.

Governor Natembeya has denied all charges brought against him by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The DPP through State Counsel Victor Owiti wants the court to deny the governor bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Related Topics

Governor George Natembeya Director of Public Prosecutions
.

Latest Stories

Hungarian parliament approves leaving ICC
Hungarian parliament approves leaving ICC
World
By AFP
13 mins ago
Sudan appoints Kamil Idris as new Prime Minister
Africa
By Mike Kihaki
14 mins ago
Red carpet clash dampens Denzel Washington's award at Cannes
Entertainment
By AFP
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How this mum of six made it into the male dominated bodaboda business
By Martin Ndiema 53 mins ago
How this mum of six made it into the male dominated bodaboda business
Ruthless President: Democracy at risk as critics say State is out to suppress dissenting views
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Ruthless President: Democracy at risk as critics say State is out to suppress dissenting views
Can Kenya break the cycle? The search for credible leadership ahead of 2027
By Biketi Kikechi 4 hrs ago
Can Kenya break the cycle? The search for credible leadership ahead of 2027
Puzzle of Eldoret stadium that has gobbled Sh755 million but has no track
By Stephen Rutto 4 hrs ago
Puzzle of Eldoret stadium that has gobbled Sh755 million but has no track
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved