Governor Natembeya charged with alleged Sh3.2 million corruption

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya before Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Charles Ondieki in Nairobi, on May 20, 2025. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has been charged before a Nairobi court with corruption-related offences stemming from alleged illegal financial dealings.

Appearing before Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Charles Ondieki, Natembeya pleaded not guilty to three counts, including conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public property, contrary to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

The prosecution claimed that between January 1, 2023, and April 30, 2025, the governor knowingly acquired indirect pecuniary interests totaling over Sh3.2 million through various companies that conducted business with the Trans Nzoia County Government.

The entities mentioned include Lyma Agro Science Limited, Maira Stores, and Easterly Winds Limited.

The court was informed that his co-accused, Emmanuel Wafula Masungo the Chief Finance Officer of Trans Nzoia County was not present for plea taking.

Masungo faces similar charges of conflict of interest and unlawful acquisition of public funds amounting to Sh2.68 million.

He is alleged to have channeled county payments through Easterly Winds Limited, a company in which he has a private interest and is the sole signatory to its bank account.

In count one, Natembeya is accused of receiving Sh1,127,900 from Mercy Chelongat, the Director of Lyma Agro Science Limited and proprietor of Maira Stores.

In a second count, he is accused of indirectly benefiting from Sh2.1 million through Masungo.

Masungo is separately accused of alleged unlawful acquisition of public funds through the company under his control.

Natembeya and Masungo have also been accused of alleged unlawful acquisition of public property, with the prosecution citing abuse of office and conflict of interest.

Governor Natembeya has denied all charges brought against him by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The DPP through State Counsel Victor Owiti wants the court to deny the governor bail pending the hearing and determination of the case.