Tanzania detains former CJ Mutunga, two others over Lissu court solidarity visit

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Vocal Africa Chief Executive Officer Hussein Khalid and journalist-activist Hanifa Adan were detained at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam and denied entry into Tanzania early Monday under unclear circumstances.

The three had travelled to attend the court session of Tanzanian opposition politician and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu, but were stopped by authorities upon arrival.

They remained in custody for hours without formal explanation.

“We, Willy Mutunga, Hanifa Adan and I, have been detained at Julius Nyerere Airport, Dar es Salaam, as we came in for the observance of Tundu Lissu’s case,” said Khalid.

“The trip was in solidarity with Tanzanian lawyers and human rights defenders. They have not given reasons for the detention,” he added.

Hanifa also shared her experience on social media, posting, “This is utterly ridiculous and petty. It’s 3 a.m. and it’s cold here, damn. I’m in Tanzania, and they’re deporting us.”

The incident came just hours after Kenyan opposition leader Martha Karua, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Council member Gloria Kimani and human rights advocate Lynn Ngugi were denied entry and deported from the same airport on Sunday.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo condemned the treatment of the Kenyan delegation, calling it a breach of international agreements.

“This inexcusable, illegal and arbitrary denial of entry… is a violation of human rights and a breach of East African Community treaties,” said Odhiambo

“We condemn this incongruous contempt for the rule of law, human rights and the fundamental principles that hold the East African Community together,” she added.

Odhiambo referenced the East African Community (EAC) Treaty and its Common Market Protocol, both of which promote free movement across member states. She linked the move to a wider crackdown on critics of Tanzanian authorities.

“This paints a concerning picture for the state of constitutionalism, rule of law and democracy in Tanzania,” said Odhiambo.

Tanzanian authorities have not publicly commented on the detentions or deportations.

Activist Boniface Mwangi also claimed that his life is in danger after armed men who said they were police officers tried to force him out of his hotel room in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, without showing identification.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mwangi said he refused to open the door to the men, who were in civilian and armed. He demanded they identify themselves before complying.

“My life is in danger. I’m at Serena Hotel, Dar es Salaam, and there are armed men in civilian clothes outside my room. They claim they are police officers, but they have refused to identify themselves. They will have to break the door to remove me here. I’m not going to open it,” said Mwangi.