President William Ruto during the Groundbreaking for the construction of Narok International Airport project in Narok North Constituency on May 6, 2025, as part of his tour of Narok County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The country is teetering on the edge of a justice system transformed—from a shield for the people into a sword for those in power, legal experts, human rights defenders and political analysts have warned.

They warn that justice is increasingly becoming a matter of political loyalty. Speak out against the administration, and long-forgotten legal cases resurface with startling speed, with verdicts delivered in record time.