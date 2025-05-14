All systems go for Gachagua's new Party: What we know

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, during an interview with KTN at his Karen Residence on April 7, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Just days after resigning from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is plotting a political comeback.

He is expected to launch a new party on Thursday, May 15, which he believes is key to making President William Ruto a one-term leader.

Speaking in Juja, Kiambu County, on Sunday, Gachagua did not disclose the name of the new outfit but described it as a unifying force for the Mt. Kenya region.

"This week, I will unveil our political party, and we will throw a huge party when doing so. That will be our party,’’ he said.

The former DP accused President Ruto of attempting to fragment the Mt Kenya vote by backing smaller parties in the region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"Ruto has planned smaller parties. He will try to come up with candidates so that he can divide our votes as the mountain. You will not divide us," he declared.

While he exuded confidence that Mt Kenya residents will rally behind the new party, he remained vague on whether he would be the party’s presidential candidate.

"The people here know their party, and they will know their candidate eventually.”

Kenya’s political landscape has shifted in recent weeks, with Gachagua aligning himself with an emerging opposition bloc positioning itself to challenge Ruto’s re-election bid.

A fortnight ago, Gachagua joined forces with former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, People’s Liberation Party’s Martha Karua, and former Public Service CS Justin Muturi at a Nairobi meeting.

They politicians declared themselves a united front aiming to “liberate Kenyans” from the Ruto administration.

They were later joined by Eugene Wamalwa, Mithika Linturi, and Mukhisa Kituyi, forming a nine-member coalition focused on unseating Ruto in 2027.

Allies

Also in play is the move by Gachagua’s allies in various political seats who were elected under the UDA ticket. Should they defect, it could trigger political realignments and potentially by-elections.

In March this year, Gachagua claimed that threats from a senior government official delayed the earlier planned launch of his Party.

Speaking at a church event in Kitengela, he likened the delay to a ‘new car in a showroom’ blocked from the road by political interference.

"The party is ready. It is like a brand-new car in the showroom. I wanted to launch it, but that powerful individual has his plans. Between the stage and the showroom…he might throw obstacles in our path. I hope you understand," he said.

Gachagua also revealed that the soon-to be party’s national chairperson would come from Kajiado County.